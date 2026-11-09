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EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 27
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

09.11.2026 / 11:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 27

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

 

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In announcements dated 20 August 2026 and 28 October 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended respectively.

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In the period from 2 November 2026 to 6 November 2026, a number of 326,530 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
02/11/2026 31,724 83.3543 XETA
02/11/2026 6,340 83.3700 TQEX
02/11/2026 17,113 83.3452 CEUX
02/11/2026 10,723 83.3444 AQEU
03/11/2026 28,436 83.2863 XETA
03/11/2026 8,784 83.3818 TQEX
03/11/2026 18,318 83.3019 CEUX
03/11/2026 10,462 83.3573 AQEU
04/11/2026 26,553 84.5440 XETA
04/11/2026 8,983 83.8362 TQEX
04/11/2026 19,097 84.3766 CEUX
04/11/2026 10,567 84.0289 AQEU
05/11/2026 30,688 85.4190 XETA
05/11/2026 6,063 85.3466 TQEX
05/11/2026 20,148 85.3336 CEUX
05/11/2026 7,501 85.3994 AQEU
06/11/2026 28,443 84.5969 XETA
06/11/2026 8,284 84.5333 TQEX
06/11/2026 16,926 84.5443 CEUX
06/11/2026 11,377 84.5496 AQEU

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

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The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 6 November 2026 amounts to 2,649,669 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
LEI Code: L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430830  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Datum Rating Analyst
30.10.26 Beiersdorf Underperform RBC Capital Markets
29.10.26 Beiersdorf Halten DZ BANK
28.10.26 Beiersdorf Neutral UBS AG
28.10.26 Beiersdorf Sell Deutsche Bank AG
28.10.26 Beiersdorf Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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