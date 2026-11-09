EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 27

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



09.11.2026 / 11:18 CET/CEST

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 27

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In announcements dated 20 August 2026 and 28 October 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended respectively.

Werbung

In the period from 2 November 2026 to 6 November 2026, a number of 326,530 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue 02/11/2026 31,724 83.3543 XETA 02/11/2026 6,340 83.3700 TQEX 02/11/2026 17,113 83.3452 CEUX 02/11/2026 10,723 83.3444 AQEU 03/11/2026 28,436 83.2863 XETA 03/11/2026 8,784 83.3818 TQEX 03/11/2026 18,318 83.3019 CEUX 03/11/2026 10,462 83.3573 AQEU 04/11/2026 26,553 84.5440 XETA 04/11/2026 8,983 83.8362 TQEX 04/11/2026 19,097 84.3766 CEUX 04/11/2026 10,567 84.0289 AQEU 05/11/2026 30,688 85.4190 XETA 05/11/2026 6,063 85.3466 TQEX 05/11/2026 20,148 85.3336 CEUX 05/11/2026 7,501 85.3994 AQEU 06/11/2026 28,443 84.5969 XETA 06/11/2026 8,284 84.5333 TQEX 06/11/2026 16,926 84.5443 CEUX 06/11/2026 11,377 84.5496 AQEU

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Werbung

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 6 November 2026 amounts to 2,649,669 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.