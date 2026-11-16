EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 28

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



16.11.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 28

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In announcements dated 20 August 2026 and 28 October 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended respectively.

Werbung

In the period from 9 November 2026 to 13 November 2026, a number of 324,417 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue 09/11/2026 26,861 84.4891 XETA 09/11/2026 8,896 84.6802 TQEX 09/11/2026 18,283 84.5131 CEUX 09/11/2026 11,022 84.5591 AQEU 10/11/2026 27,756 85.5057 XETA 10/11/2026 7,796 85.4373 TQEX 10/11/2026 17,272 85.5143 CEUX 10/11/2026 11,476 85.6238 AQEU 11/11/2026 26,338 84.5536 XETA 11/11/2026 7,870 84.5918 TQEX 11/11/2026 18,273 84.5968 CEUX 11/11/2026 12,319 84.7681 AQEU 12/11/2026 27,825 84.4638 XETA 12/11/2026 9,634 84.7285 TQEX 12/11/2026 16,046 84.5078 CEUX 12/11/2026 11,535 84.6775 AQEU 13/11/2026 26,160 84.3461 XETA 13/11/2026 7,927 84.3173 TQEX 13/11/2026 19,419 84.3448 CEUX 13/11/2026 11,709 84.2869 AQEU

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Werbung

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 13 November 2026 amounts to 2,974,086 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.