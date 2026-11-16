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EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 28
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

16.11.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 28

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

 

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In announcements dated 20 August 2026 and 28 October 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended respectively.

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In the period from 9 November 2026 to 13 November 2026, a number of 324,417 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
09/11/2026 26,861 84.4891 XETA
09/11/2026 8,896 84.6802 TQEX
09/11/2026 18,283 84.5131 CEUX
09/11/2026 11,022 84.5591 AQEU
10/11/2026 27,756 85.5057 XETA
10/11/2026 7,796 85.4373 TQEX
10/11/2026 17,272 85.5143 CEUX
10/11/2026 11,476 85.6238 AQEU
11/11/2026 26,338 84.5536 XETA
11/11/2026 7,870 84.5918 TQEX
11/11/2026 18,273 84.5968 CEUX
11/11/2026 12,319 84.7681 AQEU
12/11/2026 27,825 84.4638 XETA
12/11/2026 9,634 84.7285 TQEX
12/11/2026 16,046 84.5078 CEUX
12/11/2026 11,535 84.6775 AQEU
13/11/2026 26,160 84.3461 XETA
13/11/2026 7,927 84.3173 TQEX
13/11/2026 19,419 84.3448 CEUX
13/11/2026 11,709 84.2869 AQEU

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

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The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 13 November 2026 amounts to 2,974,086 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
LEI Code: L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435960  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Beiersdorf Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Beiersdorf nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Datum Rating Analyst
30.10.26 Beiersdorf Underperform RBC Capital Markets
29.10.26 Beiersdorf Halten DZ BANK
28.10.26 Beiersdorf Neutral UBS AG
28.10.26 Beiersdorf Sell Deutsche Bank AG
28.10.26 Beiersdorf Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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