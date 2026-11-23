EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 29

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



23.11.2026 / 11:14 CET/CEST

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 – Interim Report 29

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 6 May 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027. In announcements dated 20 August 2026 and 28 October 2026, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed that this 1st tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027 had been extended respectively.

Werbung

In the period from 16 November 2026 to 20 November 2026, a number of 337,119 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026/2027.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026/2027

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue 16/11/2026 23,699 84.2609 XETA 16/11/2026 8,949 84.3103 TQEX 16/11/2026 19,957 84.2766 CEUX 16/11/2026 12,645 84.3365 AQEU 17/11/2026 26,092 83.0322 XETA 17/11/2026 7,819 83.0535 TQEX 17/11/2026 23,740 83.0206 CEUX 17/11/2026 8,587 83.0507 AQEU 18/11/2026 23,937 81.5907 XETA 18/11/2026 10,169 81.8837 TQEX 18/11/2026 24,317 81.6195 CEUX 18/11/2026 8,928 81.7121 AQEU 19/11/2026 25,068 79.5045 XETA 19/11/2026 8,894 79.4372 TQEX 19/11/2026 23,076 79.4839 CEUX 19/11/2026 12,142 79.5058 AQEU 20/11/2026 27,598 79.5223 XETA 20/11/2026 7,355 79.4997 TQEX 20/11/2026 20,833 79.5031 CEUX 20/11/2026 13,314 79.4810 AQEU

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Werbung

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 6 May 2026 until and including 20 November 2026 amounts to 3,311,205 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.