EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Buyback 2025 / 26th Interim Notification
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Share buyback / 26th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 07 April 2026 up to and including 10 April 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 151,185 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired as follows:
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This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 2,423,924.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
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Munich, Germany, 13 April 2026
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307096 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
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