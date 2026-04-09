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EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

13.04.26 18:00 Uhr
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CANCOM SE
24,35 EUR 0,75 EUR 3,18%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Buyback 2025 / 26th Interim Notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

13.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 26th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 07 April 2026 up to and including 10 April 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 151,185 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
- - -
07.04.2026 37,190 25.5841
08.04.2026 37,498 25.9146
09.04.2026 38,043 25.0828
10.04.2026 38,454 24.6433

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 2,423,924.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, Germany, 13 April 2026

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board

 


13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307096  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu CANCOM SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2026CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.03.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.02.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026CANCOM SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.02.2026CANCOM SE KaufenDZ BANK
12.02.2026CANCOM SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.02.2026CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.11.2025CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.2025CANCOM SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.2025CANCOM SE HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.11.2023CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
11.08.2023CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
12.05.2023CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
11.11.2022CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK
19.09.2022CANCOM SE VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CANCOM SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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