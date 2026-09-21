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EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Buyback 2026 / 2nd Interim Notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

21.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Share buyback / 2nd Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 14 September 2026 up to and including 18 September 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 99,037 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 07 September 2026 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 01 September 2026 and the announcement of 02 September 2026 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
14.09.2026 18,703 22.7737
15.09.2026 19,232 22.8196
16.09.2026 20,225 22.5591
17.09.2026 20,250 22.4293
18.09.2026 20,627 22.4366
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This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 07 September 2026 to 205,982.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2026/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

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Munich, Germany, 21 September 2026

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board

 


21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
LEI Code: 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402284  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

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