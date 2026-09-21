EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Buyback 2026 / 2nd Interim Notification
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Share buyback / 2nd Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 14 September 2026 up to and including 18 September 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 99,037 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 07 September 2026 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 01 September 2026 and the announcement of 02 September 2026 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired as follows:
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This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 07 September 2026 to 205,982.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2026/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
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Munich, Germany, 21 September 2026
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2402284 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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