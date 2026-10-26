EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Buyback 2026 / 7th Interim Notification

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information



26.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback / 7th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 19 October 2026 up to and including 23 October 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 114,864 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 07 September 2026 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 01 September 2026 and the announcement of 02 September 2026 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in EUR) 19.10.2026 22,828 22.6320 20.10.2026 22,614 22.6694 21.10.2026 22,333 23.1073 22.10.2026 22,373 22.3394 23.10.2026 24,716 22.3248

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This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 07 September 2026 to 834,265.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2026/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

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Munich, Germany, 26 October 2026

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board