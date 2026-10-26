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EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

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CANCOM SE
22.45 EUR 0.65 EUR 2.98 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Buyback 2026 / 7th Interim Notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

26.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Share buyback / 7th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 19 October 2026 up to and including 23 October 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 114,864 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 07 September 2026 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 01 September 2026 and the announcement of 02 September 2026 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
19.10.2026 22,828 22.6320
20.10.2026 22,614 22.6694
21.10.2026 22,333 23.1073
22.10.2026 22,373 22.3394
23.10.2026 24,716 22.3248
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This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 07 September 2026 to 834,265.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2026/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

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Munich, Germany, 26 October 2026

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board

 


26.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
LEI Code: 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422130  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle CANCOM Aktie News

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CANCOM Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CANCOM nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
11:26 CANCOM SE Hold Warburg Research
25.09.26 CANCOM SE Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.09.26 CANCOM SE Buy UBS AG
21.09.26 CANCOM SE Kaufen DZ BANK
26.08.26 CANCOM SE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

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