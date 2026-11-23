EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ CANCOM SE / Buyback 2026 / Final Notification
Werbung
Share buyback / Final notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
CANCOM SE has completed the current share buyback ("Share Buyback Programme 2026") on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026. In the period from 7 September 2026 up to and including 20 November 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 1,372,130 shares as part of the share buyback, the commencement of which on 7 September 2026 was announced by ad hoc announcement of 1 September 2026 and by announcement of 2 September 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 ("Share Buyback Programme 2026"), as follows:
Werbung
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the Internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2026/.
The shares of CANCOM SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Werbung
Munich, Germany, 23 November 2026
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440456 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf CANCOM
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf CANCOM
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen