EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / CANCOM SE / Buyback 2026 / Final Notification

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information



23.11.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback / Final notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

CANCOM SE has completed the current share buyback ("Share Buyback Programme 2026") on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026. In the period from 7 September 2026 up to and including 20 November 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 1,372,130 shares as part of the share buyback, the commencement of which on 7 September 2026 was announced by ad hoc announcement of 1 September 2026 and by announcement of 2 September 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 ("Share Buyback Programme 2026"), as follows:

Repurchase period Total number of treasury shares acquired

(in units) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in Euro) 7 September 2026 – 20 November 2026 1,372,130 21.8638

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The share buyback was completed on 20 November 2026 upon reaching the total purchase price of EUR 30 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs). The total number of treasury shares acquired as part of the share buyback in the period from 7 September 2026 up to and including 20 November 2026 amounts to 1,372,130 shares. This corresponds to 4.8 percent of the company's share capital at the time of the share buyback authorisation. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was € 21.8638 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the Internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2026/.

The shares of CANCOM SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

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Munich, Germany, 23 November 2026

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board