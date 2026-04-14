EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2025: 34th Interim Report

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



17.04.2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back – 34th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 17 April 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 26 August 2025. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 16 April 2026 a total of 5,000 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] Volume

[euros] 13.04.2026 1,500 92.76667 139,150.00 14.04.2026 1,500 94.85000 142,275.00 15.04.2026 1,000 95.60000 95,600.00 16.04.2026 1,000 97.25000 97,250.00

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 26 August 2025 up to and including 16 April 2026 therefore amounts to 131,500 shares.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at ir.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / The share of CEWE / Share buy-back program.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de