EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Share buyback 2025: 34th Interim Report
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Release of a capital market information
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
Share buy-back – 34th Interim Report
Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Oldenburg, 17 April 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 26 August 2025. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.
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In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 16 April 2026 a total of 5,000 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:
The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 26 August 2025 up to and including 16 April 2026 therefore amounts to 131,500 shares.
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Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at ir.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / The share of CEWE / Share buy-back program.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
17.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310222 17.04.2026 CET/CEST
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