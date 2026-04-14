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EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

17.04.26 09:07 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2025: 34th Interim Report
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

17.04.2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of a capital market information 

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back – 34th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 17 April 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 26 August 2025. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 16 April 2026 a total of 5,000 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

 

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price
[euros]		 Volume
[euros]
13.04.2026 1,500 92.76667 139,150.00
14.04.2026 1,500 94.85000 142,275.00
15.04.2026 1,000 95.60000 95,600.00
16.04.2026 1,000 97.25000 97,250.00

 

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 26 August 2025 up to and including 16 April 2026 therefore amounts to 131,500 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at ir.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / The share of CEWE / Share buy-back program.

Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)
email: IR@cewe.de


17.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310222  17.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
14.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
08.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo KaufenGSC Research GmbH
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
14.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
08.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo KaufenGSC Research GmbH
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.04.2023CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.01.2023CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.11.2022CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.07.2022CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25.05.2021CEWE StiftungCo HaltenGSC Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.05.2014CEWE StiftungCo HaltenBankhaus Lampe KG
22.02.2006CeWe Color verkaufenNord LB

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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