EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Share buyback 2025: Final notification
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Oldenburg, April 17, 2026
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Share buyback
Notice pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares / Final notification
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA completed the share buyback announced on August 25, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as planned on April 16, 2026. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA resolved on August 25, 2025 to make partial use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022 and to launch a share buyback program with a volume of up to 250,000 shares in CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0005403901), but for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 20 million.
In total, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA bought back 131,500 shares at an average price of 98.782630 euros. This corresponds to 1.77 % of the company's share capital. The total price excluding transaction costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 12,989,915.80 euros.
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The shares were repurchased by a bank mandated by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The acquired shares are to be used for the purposes permitted by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022.
Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at http://ir.cewe.de in the "Investor Relations" section.
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17.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310446 17.04.2026 CET/CEST
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