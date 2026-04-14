EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2025: Final notification

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



17.04.2026 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Oldenburg, April 17, 2026

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Share buyback

Notice pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / Final notification

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA completed the share buyback announced on August 25, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as planned on April 16, 2026. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA resolved on August 25, 2025 to make partial use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022 and to launch a share buyback program with a volume of up to 250,000 shares in CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0005403901), but for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 20 million.

In total, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA bought back 131,500 shares at an average price of 98.782630 euros. This corresponds to 1.77 % of the company's share capital. The total price excluding transaction costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 12,989,915.80 euros.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The shares were repurchased by a bank mandated by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The acquired shares are to be used for the purposes permitted by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at http://ir.cewe.de in the "Investor Relations" section.