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EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

17.04.26 09:36 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2025: Final notification
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

17.04.2026 / 09:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oldenburg, April 17, 2026

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Share buyback

Notice pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / Final notification

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA completed the share buyback announced on August 25, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as planned on April 16, 2026. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA resolved on August 25, 2025 to make partial use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022 and to launch a share buyback program with a volume of up to 250,000 shares in CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0005403901), but for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 20 million.

In total, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA bought back 131,500 shares at an average price of 98.782630 euros. This corresponds to 1.77 % of the company's share capital. The total price excluding transaction costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 12,989,915.80 euros.

The shares were repurchased by a bank mandated by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The acquired shares are to be used for the purposes permitted by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at http://ir.cewe.de in the "Investor Relations" section.


17.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310446  17.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
14.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
08.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo KaufenGSC Research GmbH
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
14.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
08.04.2026CEWE StiftungCo KaufenGSC Research GmbH
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026CEWE StiftungCo BuyBaader Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.04.2023CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.01.2023CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.11.2022CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.07.2022CEWE StiftungCo HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25.05.2021CEWE StiftungCo HaltenGSC Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.05.2014CEWE StiftungCo HaltenBankhaus Lampe KG
22.02.2006CeWe Color verkaufenNord LB

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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