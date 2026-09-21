EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2026: 1st Interim Report

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



21.09.2026 / 16:44 CET/CEST

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Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back – 1st Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 21 September 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 15 September 2026. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

Werbung

In the period from 15 September 2026 up to and including 18 September 2026 a total of 3,200 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] Volume

[euros] 15.09.2026 800 108.70000 86,960.00 16.09.2026 800 106.90000 85,520.00 17.09.2026 800 108.80550 87,044.40 18.09.2026 800 109.10000 87,280.00

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 15 September 2026 up to and including 18 September 2026 therefore amounts to 3,200 shares.

Werbung

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at ir.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / The share of CEWE / Share buy-back program.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Group Controlling & Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de