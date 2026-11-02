EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2026: 7th Interim Report

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



02.11.2026 / 10:51 CET/CEST

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Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back – 7th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 2 November 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 15 September 2026. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

Werbung

In the period from 26 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026 a total of 3,000 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros] Volume

[euros] 26.10.2026 600 115.53333 69,320.00 27.10.2026 600 117.13333 70,280.00 28.10.2026 600 116.40000 69,840.00 29.10.2026 600 114.35067 68,610.40 30.10.2026 600 114.80933 68,885.60

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 15 September 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026 therefore amounts to 22,800 shares.

Werbung

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at ir.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / The share of CEWE / Share buy-back program.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Group Controlling & Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de