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EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2026: 9th Interim Report
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 10:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Release of a capital market information 
 

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
 

Share buy-back – 9th Interim Report
 

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Oldenburg, 16 November 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 15 September 2026. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

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In the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 a total of 3,000 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

 

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price
[euros]		 Volume
[euros]
09.11.2026 600 114.03333 68,420.00
10.11.2026 600 116.20000 69,720.00
11.11.2026 200 116.00000 23,200.00
12.11.2026 800 115.00000 92,000.00
13.11.2026 800 108.80000 87,040.00

 

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 15 September 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 therefore amounts to 28,600 shares.
 

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Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at ir.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / The share of CEWE / Share buy-back program.

 

Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Group Controlling & Investor Relations)
email: IR@cewe.de


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de
LEI Code: 529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435558  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.