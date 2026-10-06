EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



06.10.2026 / 10:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, October 6, 2026

Status Share Buyback

In the period from September 28, 2026 to and including October 2, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 1,871,048 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 28/09/2026 376,105 42.5412 29/09/2026 376,357 42.5128 01/10/2026 552,218 39.8393 02/10/2026 566,368 38.8440

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 2, 2026 amounts to 8,126,141 shares.

Werbung

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.