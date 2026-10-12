EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



12.10.2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST

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Status Share Buyback



In the period from October 5, 2026 to and including October 9, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 2,987,942 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 05/10/2026 559,819 39.2984 06/10/2026 524,985 40.0008 07/10/2026 588,024 39.1139 08/10/2026 657,531 38.0210 09/10/2026 657,583 38.0180

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 9, 2026 amounts to 11,114,083 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (

Frankfurt am Main, October 12, 2026Status Share BuybackIn the period from October 5, 2026 to and including October 9, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 2,987,942 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 9, 2026 amounts to 11,114,083 shares.The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise ( TQEX ), and Aquis ( AQEU ) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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