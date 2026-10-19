EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Status Share Buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



19.10.2026 / 14:51 CET/CEST

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Status Share Buyback



In the period from October 12, 2026 to and including October 16, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,157,027 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 12/10/2026 623,426 38.4969 13/10/2026 594,247 38.7044 14/10/2026 624,104 38.4551 15/10/2026 661,405 37.7983 16/10/2026 653,845 38.1885

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 16, 2026 amounts to 14,271,110 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

Frankfurt am Main, October 19, 2026Status Share BuybackIn the period from October 12, 2026 to and including October 16, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,157,027 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 16, 2026 amounts to 14,271,110 shares.The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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