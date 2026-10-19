EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Status Share Buyback
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Frankfurt am Main, October 19, 2026
Status Share Buyback
In the period from October 12, 2026 to and including October 16, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,157,027 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 16, 2026 amounts to 14,271,110 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2418184 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
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