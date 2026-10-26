EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



26.10.2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST

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Status Share Buyback



In the period from October 19, 2026 to and including October 23, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,681,593 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 19/10/2026 725,724 37.2042 20/10/2026 736,513 36.6592 21/10/2026 725,073 37.2376 22/10/2026 740,637 36.4551 23/10/2026 753,646 35.8258

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 23, 2026 amounts to 17,952,703 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (



Frankfurt am Main, October 26, 2026Status Share BuybackIn the period from October 19, 2026 to and including October 23, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,681,593 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 23, 2026 amounts to 17,952,703 shares.The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise ( TQEX ), and Aquis ( AQEU ) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

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