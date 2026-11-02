EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



02.11.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

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Status Share Buyback



In the period from October 26, 2026 to and including October 30, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,316,027 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 26/10/2026 728,778 37.0483 27/10/2026 668,783 37.3813 28/10/2026 659,555 37.9043 29/10/2026 599,476 38.3668 30/10/2026 659,435 37.9112

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 30, 2026 amounts to 21,268,730 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (



Frankfurt am Main, November 2, 2026Status Share BuybackIn the period from October 26, 2026 to and including October 30, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,316,027 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 30, 2026 amounts to 21,268,730 shares.The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise ( TQEX ), and Aquis ( AQEU ) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

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