EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



09.11.2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST

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Status Share Buyback



In the period from November 2, 2026 to and including November 6, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 2,882,652 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 02/11/2026 493,824 38.0084 03/11/2026 631,928 37.9790 04/11/2026 526,843 39.8600 05/11/2026 605,279 38.7928 06/11/2026 624,778 38.4136

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including November 6, 2026 amounts to 24,151,382 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (



Frankfurt am Main, November 9, 2026Status Share BuybackIn the period from November 2, 2026 to and including November 6, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 2,882,652 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including November 6, 2026 amounts to 24,151,382 shares.The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise ( TQEX ), and Aquis ( AQEU ) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

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