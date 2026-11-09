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EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Frankfurt am Main, November 9, 2026
Status Share Buyback

In the period from November 2, 2026 to and including November 6, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 2,882,652 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR)
02/11/2026 493,824 38.0084
03/11/2026 631,928 37.9790
04/11/2026 526,843 39.8600
05/11/2026 605,279 38.7928
06/11/2026 624,778 38.4136

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including November 6, 2026 amounts to 24,151,382 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

 

09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2431204  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Commerzbank Aktie News

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Commerzbank Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Commerzbank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
06.11.26 Commerzbank Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.11.26 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.11.26 Commerzbank Halten DZ BANK
05.11.26 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.10.26 Commerzbank Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.