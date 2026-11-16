EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ share buyback
Werbung
Frankfurt am Main, November 9, 2026
Status Share Buyback
In the period from November 9, 2026 to and including November 13, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 2,551,770 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including November 13, 2026 amounts to 26,703,152 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2435686 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
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