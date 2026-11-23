EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / share buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



23.11.2026 / 18:49 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Status Share Buyback



In the period from 16 November 2026 to and including 20 November 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,231,270 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 16/11/2026 524,920 39.7366 17/11/2026 556,793 39.2610 18/11/2026 701,965 38.2198 19/11/2026 711,462 37.9500 20/11/2026 736,130 36.6783

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including November 20, 2026 amounts to 29,934,422 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.



Frankfurt am Main, 23 November 2026Status Share BuybackIn the period from 16 November 2026 to and including 20 November 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 3,231,270 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.Shares were purchased as follows:The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including November 20, 2026 amounts to 29,934,422 shares.The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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