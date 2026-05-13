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EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.26 16:31 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2026 / 16:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Report 8

In the time period from May 11, 2026 until and including May 15, 2026, a number of 1,124,768 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on March 13, 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on March 16, 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
11 May 2026 214,560 40.4365 8,676,055.44 Xetra
12 May 2026 24,003 39.3474 944,455.64 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
12 May 2026 260,301 39.7779 10,354,227.15 Xetra
13 May 2026 19,237 39.6961 763,633.88 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
13 May 2026 242,371 39.8075 9,648,183.58 Xetra
14 May 2026 65,246 40.7616 2,659,531.35 Xetra
15 May 2026 31,600 39.6228 1,252,080.48 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
15 May 2026 267,450 39.8538 10,658,898.81 Xetra

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026 until and including May 15, 2026 amounts to 2,801,315 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, May 18, 2026

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329340  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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13.05.2026Daimler Truck UnderperformBernstein Research
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