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EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

22.06.26 14:24 Uhr
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Daimler Truck
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

22.06.2026 / 14:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Report 13

In the time period from June 15, 2026, until and including June 19, 2026, a number of 384,217 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on March 13, 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on March 16, 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
June 16, 2026 43,695 41.9801 1,834,320.47 Xetra
June 17, 2026 95,559 41.9514 4,008,833.83 Xetra
June 18, 2026 100,036 41.5416 4,155,655.50 Xetra
June 19, 2026 144,927 41.6085 6,030,195.08 Xetra

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including June 19, 2026, amounts to 4,673,214 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, June 22, 2026

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351100  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Daimler Truck

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Daimler Truck

DatumRatingAnalyst
18.06.2026Daimler Truck OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.06.2026Daimler Truck NeutralUBS AG
11.06.2026Daimler Truck UnderperformBernstein Research
05.06.2026Daimler Truck OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.06.2026Daimler Truck OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.06.2026Daimler Truck OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.06.2026Daimler Truck OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.06.2026Daimler Truck OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.06.2026Daimler Truck OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.05.2026Daimler Truck BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Daimler Truck NeutralUBS AG
27.05.2026Daimler Truck NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.2026Daimler Truck NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2026Daimler Truck NeutralUBS AG
15.04.2026Daimler Truck NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.06.2026Daimler Truck UnderperformBernstein Research
02.06.2026Daimler Truck UnderperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Daimler Truck UnderperformBernstein Research
12.05.2026Daimler Truck UnderperformBernstein Research
06.05.2026Daimler Truck UnderperformBernstein Research

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