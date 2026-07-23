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EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

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Daimler Truck
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Report 18

In the time period from July 20, 2026, until and including July 24, 2026, a number of  3,149 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on March 13, 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on March 16, 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
July 20, 2026 3,149 42.3590 133,388.49 Xetra
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The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including July 24, 2026, amounts to 5,716,746 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

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Leinfelden-Echterdingen, July 27, 2026

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com
LEI Code: 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

 
End of News EQS News Service

2372082  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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