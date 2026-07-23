EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Werbung
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Report 18
In the time period from July 20, 2026, until and including July 24, 2026, a number of 3,149 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on March 13, 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on March 16, 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Werbung
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including July 24, 2026, amounts to 5,716,746 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
Werbung
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, July 27, 2026
Daimler Truck Holding AG
The Board of Management
27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
|LEI Code:
|529900PW78JIYOUBSR24
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372082 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Daimler Truck
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Daimler Truck
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle Daimler Truck Aktie News
Daimler Truck Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Daimler Truck nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|23.07.26
|Daimler Truck Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Daimler Truck Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.26
|Daimler Truck Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.07.26
|Daimler Truck Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.26
|Daimler Truck Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets