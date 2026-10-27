EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
27.10.2026 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
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|Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 31
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|In the time period from October 19, 2026, until and including October 23, 2026, a number of 998,898 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 13, 2026, the start of the share buyback and on September 18, 2026, the start of the second tranche.
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|Shares were bought back as follows:
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|Date
|Number of shares
|Average price in EUR
|Total amount in EUR
|Trading Venue (MIC code)
|October 19, 2026
|185,324
|41.0015
|7,598,561.99
|XETRA
|October 20, 2026
|236,144
|40.5219
|9,569,003.55
|XETRA
|October 21, 2026
|180,000
|41.0701
|7,392,618.00
|XETRA
|October 22, 2026
|197,430
|40.5889
|8,013,466.53
|XETRA
|October 23, 2026
|200,000
|40.1546
|8,030,920.00
|XETRA
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|The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including October 23, 2026, amounts to 11,660,067 shares.
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|Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025
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|The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
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|Leinfelden-Echterdingen, October 27, 2026
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|Daimler Truck Holding AG
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|The Board of Management
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27.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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