DAX 25.394 -0,1%ESt50 6.105 -0,2%MSCI World 4.901 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,60 +0,9%Nas 26.169 +0,8%Bitcoin 71.467 -0,2%Euro 1,1155 -0,2%Öl 116,4 +0,5%Gold 4.000 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Daimler Truck
40.49 EUR -0.28 EUR -0.69 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

27.10.2026 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052  
   
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 31  
   
In the time period from October 19, 2026, until and including October 23, 2026, a number of 998,898 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 13, 2026, the start of the share buyback and on September 18, 2026, the start of the second tranche.  
   
Shares were bought back as follows:  
   
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
October 19, 2026 185,324 41.0015 7,598,561.99 XETRA
October 20, 2026 236,144 40.5219 9,569,003.55 XETRA
October 21, 2026 180,000 41.0701 7,392,618.00 XETRA
October 22, 2026 197,430 40.5889 8,013,466.53 XETRA
October 23, 2026 200,000 40.1546 8,030,920.00 XETRA
   
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including October 23, 2026, amounts to 11,660,067 shares.  
   
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025  
   
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.  
   
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, October 27, 2026  
   
Daimler Truck Holding AG  
   
The Board of Management  
   
           

 


27.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com
LEI Code: 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2422686  27.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Daimler Truck Aktie News

Werbung

Daimler Truck Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Daimler Truck nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
12.10.26 Daimler Truck Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.10.26 Daimler Truck Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.10.26 Daimler Truck Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.10.26 Daimler Truck Neutral UBS AG
29.09.26 Daimler Truck Underperform Bernstein Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.