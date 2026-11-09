EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



09.11.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

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Werbung Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 33 In the time period from November 2, 2026, until and including November 6, 2026, a number of 850,000 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 13, 2026, the start of the share buyback and on September 18, 2026, the start of the second tranche. Shares were bought back as follows: Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) November 2, 2026 250,000 40.3137 10,078,425.00 XETRA November 3, 2026 150,000 40.5699 6,085,485.00 XETRA November 4, 2026 200,000 40.5678 8,113,560.00 XETRA November 5, 2026 50,000 41.8130 2,090,650.00 XETRA November 6, 2026 130,000 40.2501 5,232,513.00 XETRA November 6, 2026 70,000 40.2592 2,818,144.00 CEUX The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including November 6, 2026, amounts to 13,321,021 shares. Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025 The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG. Leinfelden-Echterdingen, November 9, 2026 Daimler Truck Holding AG The Board of Management

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