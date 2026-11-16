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EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052  
   
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 34  
   
In the time period from November 9, 2026, until and including November 13, 2026, a number of 300,000 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 13, 2026, the start of the share buyback and on September 18, 2026, the start of the second tranche.  
   
Shares were bought back as follows:  
   
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
November 9, 2026 200,000 41.1172 8,223,440.00 XETRA
November 10, 2026 25,000 43.0263 1,075,657.50 XETRA
November 11, 2026 25,000 42.6247 1,065,617.50 XETRA
November 12, 2026 25,000 42.4248 1,060,620.00 XETRA
November 13, 2026 25,000 42.7146 1,067,865.00 XETRA
   
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including November 13, 2026, amounts to 13,621,021 shares.  
   
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025  
   
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.  
   
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, November 16, 2026  
   
Daimler Truck Holding AG  
   
The Board of Management  
   
           

 


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com
LEI Code: 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2435530  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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