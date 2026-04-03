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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

07.04.26 16:29 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback – Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 6 th  Interim Reporting

In the period from 30 March 2026 until and including 2 April 2026 a number of 1,836,000 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
 Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
30 March 2026 1,400,000 24.7950
31 March 2026 50,000 25.2769
01 April 2026 50,000 26.2115
02 April 2026 336,000 25.1900

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 2 April 2026 amounts to 22,603,091 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).

07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304396  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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