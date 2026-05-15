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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.26 16:29 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback – Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 12th  Interim Reporting

In the period from 11 May 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 a number of 250,000 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
 Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
11 May 2026 50,000 27.1299
12 May 2026 50,000 26.6837
13 May 2026 50,000 26.9534
14 May 2026 50,000 27.4799
15 May 2026 50,000 26.8532

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 24,003,091 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).

18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329152  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Bank AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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