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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback – Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

13.07.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 20th  Interim Reporting

In the period from 6 July 2026 until and including 10 July 2026 a number of 436,727 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
 Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
06 July 2026 50,000 32.0188
07 July 2026 50,000 32.7322
08 July 2026 50,000 31.0404
09 July 2026 136,000 30.8913
10 July 2026 150,727 31.2721

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 10 July 2026 amounts to 26,015,818 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).

13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2364968  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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Deutsche Bank Analysen

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DatumRatingAnalyst
10.07.26 Deutsche Bank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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20.05.26 Deutsche Bank Kaufen DZ BANK
12.05.26 Deutsche Bank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.