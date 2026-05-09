EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Transaction in own shares
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Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt/Main, 11 May 2026. – In the period from 4 May 2026 up to and including 8 May 2026, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 18,800 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 and, in the notification of 2 March 2026, extended until no later than 31 July 2026, both in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
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The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 8 May 2026 amounts to 773,500 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.com/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).
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11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2324722 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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