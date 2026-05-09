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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

11.05.26 09:00 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

11.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 11 May 2026. – In the period from 4 May 2026 up to and including 8 May 2026, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 18,800 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 and, in the notification of 2 March 2026, extended until no later than 31 July 2026, both in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
4 May 2026 3,900 25.9284
5 May 2026 3,800 26.0549
6 May 2026 3,800 23.5539
7 May 2026 3,800 25.7669
8 May 2026 3,500 25.5306

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 8 May 2026 amounts to 773,500 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.com/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).


11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2324722  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyBaader Bank
07.05.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
11.03.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyWarburg Research
10.03.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyBaader Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyBaader Bank
07.05.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
11.03.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyWarburg Research
10.03.2026Deutsche Beteiligungs BuyBaader Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.11.2024Deutsche Beteiligungs HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
28.07.2020Deutsche Beteiligungs HoldWarburg Research
14.05.2020Deutsche Beteiligungs HoldWarburg Research
06.05.2020Deutsche Beteiligungs HoldWarburg Research
04.05.2020Deutsche Beteiligungs HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.02.2020Deutsche Beteiligungs UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.2019Deutsche Beteiligungs ReduceKepler Cheuvreux

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Beteiligungs AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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