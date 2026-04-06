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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

07.04.26 17:13 Uhr
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

7 April 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 30 March 2026 until and including 1 April 2026, a number of 0 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 1 April 2026 amounts to 5,416,150 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304468  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
25.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
25.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
10.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldWarburg Research
06.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-PerformBernstein Research
05.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
06.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
13.10.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
22.09.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
05.08.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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