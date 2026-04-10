EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



13.04.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

13 April 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 7 April 2026 until and including 10 April 2026, a number of 532,978 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 07 April 2026 64,746 46.2102 2,991,925.61 Xetra 07 April 2026 68,053 46.2857 3,149,880.74 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 07 April 2026 10,020 46.1396 462,318.79 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 07 April 2026 7,681 46.3107 355,712.49 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 08 April 2026 56,809 47.9061 2,721,497.63 Xetra 08 April 2026 51,492 47.8946 2,466,188.74 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 08 April 2026 6,350 47.9148 304,258.98 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 08 April 2026 5,497 47.9910 263,806.53 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 09 April 2026 82,307 48.4136 3,984,778.18 Xetra 09 April 2026 46,491 48.3999 2,250,159.75 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 09 April 2026 9,189 48.4345 445,064.62 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 09 April 2026 3,759 48.4716 182,204.74 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 10 April 2026 65,993 49.0865 3,239,365.39 Xetra 10 April 2026 43,755 49.1251 2,149,468.75 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10 April 2026 6,560 49.1563 322,465.33 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 10 April 2026 4,276 49.1614 210,214.15 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 532,978

47.8431

25,499,310.42

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 10 April 2026 amounts to 689,978 shares.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.