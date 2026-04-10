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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

13.04.26 17:40 Uhr
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

13.04.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

13 April 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 7 April 2026 until and including 10 April 2026, a number of 532,978 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
07 April 2026 64,746 46.2102 2,991,925.61 Xetra
07 April 2026 68,053 46.2857 3,149,880.74 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
07 April 2026 10,020 46.1396 462,318.79 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
07 April 2026 7,681 46.3107 355,712.49 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
08 April 2026 56,809 47.9061 2,721,497.63 Xetra
08 April 2026 51,492 47.8946 2,466,188.74 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
08 April 2026 6,350 47.9148 304,258.98 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
08 April 2026 5,497 47.9910 263,806.53 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
09 April 2026 82,307 48.4136 3,984,778.18 Xetra
09 April 2026 46,491 48.3999 2,250,159.75 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
09 April 2026 9,189 48.4345 445,064.62 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
09 April 2026 3,759 48.4716 182,204.74 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
10 April 2026 65,993 49.0865 3,239,365.39 Xetra
10 April 2026 43,755 49.1251 2,149,468.75 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
10 April 2026 6,560 49.1563 322,465.33 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
10 April 2026 4,276 49.1614 210,214.15 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 532,978
 		 47.8431
 		 25,499,310.42  

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 10 April 2026 amounts to 689,978 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307066  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DatumRatingAnalyst
10:26DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
08.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-PerformBernstein Research
02.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
25.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
10:26DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
08.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-PerformBernstein Research
23.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
10.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldWarburg Research
06.03.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
06.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
13.10.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
22.09.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
05.08.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG

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