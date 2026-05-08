EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



11.05.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

11 May 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 4 May 2026 until and including 8 May 2026, a number of 637,564 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 06 May 2026 179,900 46.5124 8,367,580.76 Xetra 06 May 2026 111,786 46.5438 5,202,945.23 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 06 May 2026 21,879 46.5862 1,019,259.47 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 06 May 2026 20,472 46.6322 954,654.40 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 07 May 2026 29,929 47.3788 1,418,000.11 Xetra 07 May 2026 23,262 47.3791 1,102,132.62 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 07 May 2026 4,322 47.4140 204,923.31 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 07 May 2026 3,881 47.3847 183,900.02 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 08 May 2026 133,874 46.7509 6,258,729.99 Xetra 08 May 2026 86,212 46.7211 4,027,919.47 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 08 May 2026 13,362 46.7174 624,237.90 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 08 May 2026 8,685 46.7068 405,648.56 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 637,564

46.6932

29,769,931.84

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 8 May 2026 amounts to 2,000,105 shares.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.