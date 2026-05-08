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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

11.05.26 18:15 Uhr
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

11.05.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

11 May 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 4 May 2026 until and including 8 May 2026, a number of 637,564 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
06 May 2026 179,900 46.5124 8,367,580.76 Xetra
06 May 2026 111,786 46.5438 5,202,945.23 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
06 May 2026 21,879 46.5862 1,019,259.47 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
06 May 2026 20,472 46.6322 954,654.40 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
07 May 2026 29,929 47.3788 1,418,000.11 Xetra
07 May 2026 23,262 47.3791 1,102,132.62 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
07 May 2026 4,322 47.4140 204,923.31 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
07 May 2026 3,881 47.3847 183,900.02 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
08 May 2026 133,874 46.7509 6,258,729.99 Xetra
08 May 2026 86,212 46.7211 4,027,919.47 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
08 May 2026 13,362 46.7174 624,237.90 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
08 May 2026 8,685 46.7068 405,648.56 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 637,564
 		 46.6932
 		 29,769,931.84  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 8 May 2026 amounts to 2,000,105 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325324  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

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06.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
06.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldWarburg Research
04.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-PerformBernstein Research
01.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) KaufenDZ BANK
30.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldWarburg Research
04.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-PerformBernstein Research
01.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
06.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
13.10.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
22.09.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
05.08.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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