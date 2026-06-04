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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

08.06.26 15:27 Uhr
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

08.06.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

8 June 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 1 June 2026 until and including 5 June 2026, a number of 172,633 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
01 June 2026 100,996 51.1414 5,165,076.83 Xetra
01 June 2026 50,178 51.2077 2,569,499.97 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
01 June 2026 15,494 51.2838 794,591.20 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
01 June 2026 4,947 51.1975 253,274.03 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
05 June 2026 1,018 52.1400 53,078.52 Xetra
Total 172,633
 		 51.1810
 		 8,835,520.55  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 April 2026 until and including 5 June 2026 amounts to 3,548,029 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341538  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DatumMeistgelesen

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28.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
22.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
22.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
19.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
22.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
19.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
06.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) OverweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) HoldWarburg Research
04.05.2026DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
06.11.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
13.10.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG
22.09.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
05.08.2025DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) SellUBS AG

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Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
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