EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



17.08.2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

17 August 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026, a number of 900,269 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Werbung

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 10 August 2026 167,809 55.0340 9,235,200.51 Xetra 10 August 2026 165,382 55.0292 9,100,839.15 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10 August 2026 30,959 55.0093 1,703,032.92 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 10 August 2026 35,850 55.0175 1,972,377.38 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 11 August 2026 59,988 55.3233 3,318,734.12 Xetra 11 August 2026 57,797 55.3087 3,196,676.93 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 11 August 2026 11,298 55.3052 624,838.15 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 11 August 2026 12,228 55.3178 676,426.06 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 12 August 2026 46,450 55.3357 2,570,343.27 Xetra 12 August 2026 46,392 55.3397 2,567,319.36 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 12 August 2026 13,109 55.3377 725,421.91 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 12 August 2026 6,174 55.3213 341,553.71 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 13 August 2026 49,840 55.3777 2,760,024.57 Xetra 13 August 2026 39,670 55.3666 2,196,393.02 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 13 August 2026 13,859 55.3893 767,640.31 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 13 August 2026 10,261 55.3298 567,739.08 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 14 August 2026 50,272 55.1606 2,773,033.68 Xetra 14 August 2026 55,857 55.1538 3,080,725.81 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 14 August 2026 16,523 55.1920 911,937.42 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 14 August 2026 10,551 55.1316 581,693.51 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 900,269 55.1746

49,671,950.87



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 900,269 shares.

Werbung

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.