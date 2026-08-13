EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Werbung
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
17 August 2026
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026, a number of 900,269 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Werbung
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 900,269 shares.
Werbung
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|LEI Code:
|8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2383986 17.08.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|11.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital