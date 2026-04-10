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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

10.04.26 22:12 Uhr
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Deutsche Telekom AG
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Deutschland Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

10.04.2026 / 22:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, April 10, 2026
Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification
In the period from April 2, 2026 until, and including, April 10, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  1,324,431 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-04-02 270,822 30.2660 8,196,699
2026-04-07 265,019 30.9288 8,196,720
2026-04-08 263,411 31.1175 8,196,692
2026-04-09 262,600 31.2137 8,196,718
2026-04-10 262,579 31.2162 8,196,719
Total 1,324,431 30.9443 40,983,546
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:  https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, April 10, 2026 amounts to 1,324,431 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306740  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
19.03.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.03.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.02.2026Deutsche Telekom KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.03.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.03.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.02.2026Deutsche Telekom KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.09.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2020Deutsche Telekom verkaufenBarclays Capital
19.02.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

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