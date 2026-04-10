EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Deutschland Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



10.04.2026 / 22:12 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, April 10, 2026

Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification

In the period from April 2, 2026 until, and including, April 10, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,324,431 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-04-02 270,822 30.2660 8,196,699 2026-04-07 265,019 30.9288 8,196,720 2026-04-08 263,411 31.1175 8,196,692 2026-04-09 262,600 31.2137 8,196,718 2026-04-10 262,579 31.2162 8,196,719 Total 1,324,431 30.9443 40,983,546 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, April 10, 2026 amounts to 1,324,431 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News