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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

11.05.26 12:37 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

11.05.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, May 11, 2026
Share buy-back program – 5th Interim Notification
In the period from May 4, 2026 until, and including, May 8, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  1,643,296 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-05-04 332,545 27.1133 9,016,392
2026-05-05 330,987 27.2409 9,016,384
2026-05-06 326,300 27.6322 9,016,387
2026-05-07 325,307 27.7165 9,016,371
2026-05-08 328,157 27.4758 9,016,376
Total 1,643,296 27.4338 45,081,911
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, May 8, 2026 amounts to 7,414,471 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325138  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.04.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
24.04.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
22.04.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.04.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
24.04.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
22.04.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.09.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2020Deutsche Telekom verkaufenBarclays Capital
19.02.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Telekom AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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