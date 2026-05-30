DAX25.003 -0,4%Est506.035 -0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,3900 +2,4%Nas27.072 +0,4%Bitcoin61.486 -2,7%Euro1,1626 -0,3%Öl95,98 +4,3%Gold4.474 -1,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 ServiceNow A1JX4P Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 NEL ASA A0B733 RENK RENK73 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- UMG lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Pershing Square ab -- Virgin Galactic, Nebius, Micron, Sandisk, Berkshire, ServiceNow, Siemens Energy im Fokus
Top News
Einfach in Krypto investieren - mit dem Top 10 Crypto ETP von finanzen.net und CoinShares Einfach in Krypto investieren - mit dem Top 10 Crypto ETP von finanzen.net und CoinShares
DAX-Ausbruch nimmt Gestalt an DAX-Ausbruch nimmt Gestalt an
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

01.06.26 18:39 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Deutsche Telekom AG
28,83 EUR 0,04 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

01.06.2026 / 18:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, June 1, 2026
Share buy-back program – 8th Interim Notification
In the period from May 25, 2026 until, and including, May 29, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  1,516,010 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-05-25 293,551 29.3187 8,606,534
2026-05-26 307,729 29.2997 9,016,367
2026-05-27 293,775 29.2964 8,606,550
2026-05-28 309,074 29.1722 9,016,369
2026-05-29 311,881 28.9097 9,016,386
Total 1,516,010 29.1965 44,262,206

https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, May 29, 2026 amounts to 12,079,146 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2337336  01.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
19.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.09.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2020Deutsche Telekom verkaufenBarclays Capital
19.02.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Telekom AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen