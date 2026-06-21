EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



22.06.2026 / 19:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, June 22, 2026

Share buy-back program – 11th Interim Notification

In the period from June 15, 2026 until, and including, June 19, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,651,635 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-06-15 321,595 28.0364 9,016,366 2026-06-16 324,161 27.8145 9,016,376 2026-06-17 333,261 27.0550 9,016,376 2026-06-18 334,014 26.9940 9,016,374 2026-06-19 338,604 26.6281 9,016,381 Total 1,651,635 27.2953 45,081,874 https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, June 19, 2026 amounts to 16,928,839 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News