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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

22.06.26 19:19 Uhr
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

22.06.2026 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, June 22, 2026
Share buy-back program – 11th Interim Notification
In the period from June 15, 2026 until, and including, June 19, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  1,651,635 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-06-15 321,595 28.0364 9,016,366
2026-06-16 324,161 27.8145 9,016,376
2026-06-17 333,261 27.0550 9,016,376
2026-06-18 334,014 26.9940 9,016,374
2026-06-19 338,604 26.6281 9,016,381
Total 1,651,635 27.2953 45,081,874
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, June 19, 2026 amounts to 16,928,839 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351396  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

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02.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
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DatumRatingAnalyst
02.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
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18.05.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
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DatumRatingAnalyst
26.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
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10.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
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DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2020Deutsche Telekom verkaufenBarclays Capital
19.02.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

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