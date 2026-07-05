DAX25.818 +0,2%Est506.398 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,2900 +2,4%Nas26.179 +1,3%Bitcoin55.648 +0,2%Euro1,1439 ±0,0%Öl72,04 +0,1%Gold4.162 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Micron Technology 869020 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt nach Rekordjagd knapp im Plus -- Wall Street grün -- Continental verkauft ContiTech -- SK hynix, Allianz, Infineon, Rheinmetall, NVIDIA, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield, BASF im Fokus
Top News
Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: Euro kann Verluste zum Dollar ausgleichen Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: Euro kann Verluste zum Dollar ausgleichen
Neue Bestmarken: DAX schließt nach Rekordjagd wenig verändert - 26.000-Punkte-Marke im Visier Neue Bestmarken: DAX schließt nach Rekordjagd wenig verändert - 26.000-Punkte-Marke im Visier
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

06.07.26 20:45 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Deutsche Telekom AG
25,50 EUR 0,34 EUR 1,35%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

06.07.2026 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 6, 2026
Share buy-back program – 13th Interim Notification
In the period from June 29, 2026 until, and including, June 30, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  727,344 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-06-29 351,309 25.6651 9,016,381
2026-06-30 376,035 23.9775 9,016,379
       
       
       
Total 727,344 24.7926 18,032,760
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, June 30, 2026 amounts to 19,372,365 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2361092  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.07.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
30.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
02.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.07.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightBarclays Capital
30.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
02.06.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyUBS AG
19.05.2026Deutsche Telekom BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026Deutsche Telekom OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
14.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.10.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
10.09.2024Deutsche Telekom NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.03.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2020Deutsche Telekom verkaufenBarclays Capital
19.02.2020Deutsche Telekom UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Telekom AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen