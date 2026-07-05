EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



06.07.2026 / 20:45 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, July 6, 2026

Share buy-back program – 13th Interim Notification

In the period from June 29, 2026 until, and including, June 30, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 727,344 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-06-29 351,309 25.6651 9,016,381 2026-06-30 376,035 23.9775 9,016,379 Total 727,344 24.7926 18,032,760 https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, June 30, 2026 amounts to 19,372,365 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, GermanyISIN: DE0005557508Bonn, July 6, 2026Share buy-back program – 13Interim NotificationIn the period from June 29, 2026 until, and including, June 30, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 727,344 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, June 30, 2026 amounts to 19,372,365 shares.The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

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