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EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

21.09.2026 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, September, 21, 2026
Share buy-back program – 6th Interim Notification
In the period from September 14, 2026 until, and including, September 18, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 2,945,800 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-09-14 570,600 28.9138 16,498,214
2026-09-15 571,000 28.8880 16,495,048
2026-09-16 571,000 28.8473 16,471,808
2026-09-17 573,200 28.7824 16,498,072
2026-09-18 660,000 27.1674 17,930,484
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework, the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, September 18, 2026 amounts to 14,005,765 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com
LEI Code: 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2402634  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Deutsche Telekom Aktie News

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Deutsche Telekom Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Telekom nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
03.09.26 Deutsche Telekom Overweight Barclays Capital
03.09.26 Deutsche Telekom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.26 Deutsche Telekom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.26 Deutsche Telekom Overweight Barclays Capital
07.08.26 Deutsche Telekom Buy UBS AG

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