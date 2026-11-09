EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



09.11.2026 / 17:37 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, November 9, 2026

Share buy-back program – 13th Interim Notification

In the period from November 2, 2026 until, and including, November 6, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 5,223,170 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-11-02 1,282,170 25.6592 32,899,456 2026-11-03 1,270,600 25.8922 32,898,629 2026-11-04 697,300 26.2424 18,298,826 2026-11-05 699,200 26.1708 18,298,623 2026-11-06 1,273,900 25.8259 32,899,614 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework, the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, November 9, 2026 amounts to 49,378,895 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News