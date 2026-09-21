EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

DHL AG: Release of a capital market information



21.09.2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

21 September 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 14 September 2026 until and including 18 September 2026, a number of 89,546 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 14 September 2026 7,268 55.5997 404,098.62 Xetra 14 September 2026 7,507 55.6287 417,604.65 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 14 September 2026 1,806 55.5216 100,272.01 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 14 September 2026 1,407 55.7877 78,493.29 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 15 September 2026 8,731 55.5650 485,138.02 Xetra 15 September 2026 6,205 55.6738 345,455.93 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 15 September 2026 2,209 55.7113 123,066.26 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 15 September 2026 841 55.6769 46,824.27 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 16 September 2026 5,358 55.7923 298,935.14 Xetra 16 September 2026 9,712 55.8870 542,774.54 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 16 September 2026 1,947 55.9233 108,882.67 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 16 September 2026 886 55.8628 49,494.44 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 17 September 2026 6,802 56.0970 381,571.79 Xetra 17 September 2026 8,543 56.1310 479,527.13 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 17 September 2026 1,305 56.0614 73,160.13 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 17 September 2026 1,175 56.1167 65,937.12 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 18 September 2026 8,292 56.1405 465,517.03 Xetra 18 September 2026 7,476 55.9374 418,188.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 18 September 2026 1,412 56.2000 79,354.40 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 18 September 2026 664 55.9036 37,119.99 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 89,546 55.8530 5,001,415.43

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 18 September 2026 amounts to 2,706,693 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.