DAX 25.574 +1,1%ESt50 6.318 +1,3%MSCI World 4.914 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 11,15 +2,5%Nas 26.989 +1,8%Bitcoin 74.827 +5,8%Euro 1,1470 -0,1%Öl 100,1 -3,6%Gold 4.351 -0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
57.84 EUR 1.96 EUR 3.51 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

21.09.2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

21 September 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 14 September 2026 until and including 18 September 2026, a number of 89,546 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

Werbung

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
14 September 2026 7,268 55.5997 404,098.62 Xetra
14 September 2026 7,507 55.6287 417,604.65 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
14 September 2026 1,806 55.5216 100,272.01 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
14 September 2026 1,407 55.7877 78,493.29 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
15 September 2026 8,731 55.5650 485,138.02 Xetra
15 September 2026 6,205 55.6738 345,455.93 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
15 September 2026 2,209 55.7113 123,066.26 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
15 September 2026 841 55.6769 46,824.27 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
16 September 2026 5,358 55.7923 298,935.14 Xetra
16 September 2026 9,712 55.8870 542,774.54 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
16 September 2026 1,947 55.9233 108,882.67 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
16 September 2026 886 55.8628 49,494.44 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
17 September 2026 6,802 56.0970 381,571.79 Xetra
17 September 2026 8,543 56.1310 479,527.13 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
17 September 2026 1,305 56.0614 73,160.13 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
17 September 2026 1,175 56.1167 65,937.12 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
18 September 2026 8,292 56.1405 465,517.03 Xetra
18 September 2026 7,476 55.9374 418,188.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
18 September 2026 1,412 56.2000 79,354.40 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
18 September 2026 664 55.9036 37,119.99 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 89,546 55.8530 5,001,415.43  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 18 September 2026 amounts to 2,706,693 shares.

Werbung

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DHL AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com
LEI Code: 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402562  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News

Werbung

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
18.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Warburg Research
18.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.