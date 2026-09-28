EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

DHL AG: Release of a capital market information



28.09.2026 / 11:44 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

28 September 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 21 September 2026 until and including 25 September 2026, a number of 86,856 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 21 September 2026 6,453 57.4466 370,702.91 Xetra 21 September 2026 6,931 57.1924 396,400.52 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 21 September 2026 2,617 57.4212 150,271.28 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 21 September 2026 1,442 57.4347 82,820.84 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 22 September 2026 6,798 58.3223 396,475.00 Xetra 22 September 2026 8,248 58.3141 480,974.70 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 22 September 2026 1,619 58.2106 94,242.96 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 22 September 2026 488 58.3916 28,495.10 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 23 September 2026 7,930 57.8830 459,012.19 Xetra 23 September 2026 7,203 57.7171 415,736.27 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 23 September 2026 1,363 57.7349 78,692.67 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 23 September 2026 812 57.5550 46,734.66 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 24 September 2026 7,786 57.3353 446,412.65 Xetra 24 September 2026 7,135 57.3495 409,188.68 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 24 September 2026 1,543 57.4497 88,644.89 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 24 September 2026 975 57.4415 56,005.46 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 25 September 2026 8,288 57.1179 473,393.16 Xetra 25 September 2026 7,153 57.1260 408,622.28 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 25 September 2026 728 57.2695 41,692.20 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 25 September 2026 1,344 56.9682 76,565.26 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 86,856 57.5790 5,001,083.68

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 2,793,549 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.