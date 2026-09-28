EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
28 September 2026
DHL AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 21 September 2026 until and including 25 September 2026, a number of 86,856 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.
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Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 2,793,549 shares.
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Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DHL AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|LEI Code:
|8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406166 28.09.2026 CET/CEST
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