EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

DHL AG: Release of a capital market information



12.10.2026 / 10:56 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

12 October 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 5 October 2026 until and including 9 October 2026, a number of 92,096 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 05 October 2026 9,804 56.2656 551,627.94 Xetra 05 October 2026 6,001 56.2936 337,817.89 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 05 October 2026 1,359 56.2757 76,478.68 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 05 October 2026 610 56.1590 34,256.99 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 06 October 2026 9,369 56.3584 528,021.85 Xetra 06 October 2026 6,433 56.4292 363,009.04 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 06 October 2026 1,575 56.2758 88,634.39 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 06 October 2026 719 56.1893 40,400.11 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 07 October 2026 7,922 55.5332 439,934.01 Xetra 07 October 2026 8,072 55.5909 448,729.74 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 07 October 2026 1,526 55.5250 84,731.15 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 07 October 2026 840 55.4760 46,599.84 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 08 October 2026 10,660 54.9837 586,126.24 Xetra 08 October 2026 4,821 54.9595 264,959.75 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 08 October 2026 2,512 55.0203 138,210.99 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 08 October 2026 1,102 55.0543 60,669.84 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 09 October 2026 9,232 55.8727 515,816.77 Xetra 09 October 2026 6,679 56.0182 374,145.56 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 09 October 2026 1,935 55.9705 108,302.92 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 09 October 2026 925 55.8859 51,694.46 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 92,096 55.8131 5,140,168.16

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 9 October 2026 amounts to 2,973,577 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.