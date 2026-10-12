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EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
56.00 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.04 %
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 10:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

12 October 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 5 October 2026 until and including 9 October 2026, a number of 92,096 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
05 October 2026 9,804 56.2656 551,627.94 Xetra
05 October 2026 6,001 56.2936 337,817.89 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
05 October 2026 1,359 56.2757 76,478.68 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
05 October 2026 610 56.1590 34,256.99 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
06 October 2026 9,369 56.3584 528,021.85 Xetra
06 October 2026 6,433 56.4292 363,009.04 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
06 October 2026 1,575 56.2758 88,634.39 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
06 October 2026 719 56.1893 40,400.11 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
07 October 2026 7,922 55.5332 439,934.01 Xetra
07 October 2026 8,072 55.5909 448,729.74 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
07 October 2026 1,526 55.5250 84,731.15 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
07 October 2026 840 55.4760 46,599.84 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
08 October 2026 10,660 54.9837 586,126.24 Xetra
08 October 2026 4,821 54.9595 264,959.75 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
08 October 2026 2,512 55.0203 138,210.99 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
08 October 2026 1,102 55.0543 60,669.84 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
09 October 2026 9,232 55.8727 515,816.77 Xetra
09 October 2026 6,679 56.0182 374,145.56 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
09 October 2026 1,935 55.9705 108,302.92 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
09 October 2026 925 55.8859 51,694.46 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total  92,096 55.8131 5,140,168.16  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 9 October 2026 amounts to 2,973,577 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DHL AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com
LEI Code: 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413834  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News

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08.10.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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