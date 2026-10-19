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EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

19.10.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

19 October 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 12 October 2026 until and including 16 October 2026, a number of 92,401 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
12 October 2026 9,698 56.5749 548,663.38 Xetra
12 October 2026 5,986 56.6668 339,207.46 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
12 October 2026 1,916 56.7173 108,670.35 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
12 October 2026 942 56.7491 53,457.65 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
13 October 2026 6,359 56.6664 360,341.64 Xetra
13 October 2026 7,720 56.7020 437,739.44 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
13 October 2026 2,072 56.6072 117,290.12 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
13 October 2026 2,375 56.6745 134,601.94 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
14 October 2026 8,957 56.7907 508,674.30 Xetra
14 October 2026 6,609 56.8459 375,694.55 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
14 October 2026 1,429 56.8686 81,265.23 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
14 October 2026 1,484 56.8141 84,312.12 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
15 October 2026 8,698 57.3152 498,527.61 Xetra
15 October 2026 8,509 57.4771 489,072.64 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
15 October 2026 381 57.4525 21,889.40 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
15 October 2026 530 57.4839 30,466.47 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
16 October 2026 10,094 58.1219 586,682.46 Xetra
16 October 2026 6,346 58.2242 369,490.77 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
16 October 2026 1,315 58.1681 76,491.05 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
16 October 2026 981 58.3928 57,283.34 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 92,401 57.1403 5,279,821.92  

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 16 October 2026 amounts to 3,065,978 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DHL AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com
LEI Code: 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

 
End of News EQS News Service

2418186  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

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