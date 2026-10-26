EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

DHL AG: Release of a capital market information



26.10.2026 / 13:02 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

26 October 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 October 2026 until and including 23 October 2026, a number of 93,920 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 19 October 2026 9,597 57.0916 547,908.09 Xetra 19 October 2026 6,124 57.1974 350,276.88 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 19 October 2026 629 56.9991 35,852.43 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 19 October 2026 2,023 57.3000 115,917.90 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 20 October 2026 7,370 57.5960 424,482.52 Xetra 20 October 2026 8,742 57.5338 502,960.48 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 20 October 2026 2,196 57.4353 126,127.92 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 20 October 2026 804 57.6931 46,385.25 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 21 October 2026 6,718 57.9237 389,131.42 Xetra 21 October 2026 10,107 57.9636 585,838.11 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 21 October 2026 969 57.8713 56,077.29 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 21 October 2026 1,015 58.0427 58,913.34 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 22 October 2026 9,455 57.3956 542,675.40 Xetra 22 October 2026 6,493 57.3576 372,422.90 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 22 October 2026 1,715 57.3002 98,269.84 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 22 October 2026 636 57.5688 36,613.76 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 23 October 2026 7,313 56.8957 416,078.25 Xetra 23 October 2026 9,690 56.9426 551,773.79 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 23 October 2026 1,944 56.7972 110,413.76 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 23 October 2026 380 57.0624 21,683.71 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 93,920 57.3872 5,389,803.04

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 23 October 2026 amounts to 3,159,898 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.