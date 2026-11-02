EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

DHL AG: Release of a capital market information



02.11.2026 / 17:59 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

2 November 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 26 October 2026 until and including 30 October 2026, a number of 94,084 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 26 October 2026 8,380 58.3834 489,252.89 Xetra 26 October 2026 6,063 58.4814 354,572.73 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 26 October 2026 2,606 58.3080 151,950.65 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 26 October 2026 1,783 58.4448 104,207.08 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 27 October 2026 7,483 58.3625 436,726.59 Xetra 27 October 2026 8,253 58.4345 482,259.93 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 27 October 2026 966 58.5304 56,540.37 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 27 October 2026 2,128 58.4664 124,416.50 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 28 October 2026 10,001 58.1599 581,657.16 Xetra 28 October 2026 5,294 58.1500 307,846.10 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 28 October 2026 1,850 57.9586 107,223.41 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 28 October 2026 1,777 58.0914 103,228.42 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 29 October 2026 9,969 58.5189 583,374.91 Xetra 29 October 2026 6,772 58.5963 396,814.14 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 29 October 2026 1,832 58.6740 107,490.77 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 29 October 2026 210 58.5952 12,304.99 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 30 October 2026 6,985 58.6988 410,011.12 Xetra 30 October 2026 9,058 58.8079 532,681.96 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 30 October 2026 1,682 58.8595 99,001.68 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 30 October 2026 992 58.7371 58,267.20 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 94,084

58.4566

5,499,828.60

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 30 October 2026 amounts to 3,253,982 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.