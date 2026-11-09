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EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 13:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

9 November 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 2 November 2026 until and including 6 November 2026, a number of 92,833 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
02 November 2026 9,146 58.9588 539,237.18 Xetra
02 November 2026 7,067 59.0172 417,074.55 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
02 November 2026 1,026 59.2090 60,748.43 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
02 November 2026 1,404 59.0571 82,916.17 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
03 November 2026 8,557 58.9979 504,845.03 Xetra
03 November 2026 8,074 59.0150 476,487.11 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
03 November 2026 952 59.0730 56,237.50 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
03 November 2026 1,059 58.9221 62,398.50 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
04 November 2026 6,419 59.9434 384,776.68 Xetra
04 November 2026 7,985 59.9459 478,668.01 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
04 November 2026 1,956 59.7129 116,798.43 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
04 November 2026 1,990 60.1527 119,703.87 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
05 November 2026 8,005 60.5410 484,630.71 Xetra
05 November 2026 6,847 60.5339 414,475.61 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
05 November 2026 2,076 60.6040 125,813.90 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
05 November 2026 1,235 60.7754 75,057.62 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
06 November 2026 7,248 57.7639 418,672.75 Xetra
06 November 2026 7,328 57.7216 422,983.88 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
06 November 2026 2,616 57.7801 151,152.74 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
06 November 2026 1,843 58.1472 107,165.29 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 92,833
 		 59.2445
 		 5,499,843.96  

 

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 6 November 2026 amounts to 3,346,815 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DHL AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com
LEI Code: 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430880  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.