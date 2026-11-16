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EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 November 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 9 November 2026 until and including 13 November 2026, a number of 92,304 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
09 November 2026 7,299 58.4682 426,759.39 Xetra
09 November 2026 7,178 58.5258 420,098.19 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
09 November 2026 2,619 58.6374 153,571.35 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
09 November 2026 1,704 58.4025 99,517.86 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
10 November 2026 8,370 58.7846 492,027.10 Xetra
10 November 2026 7,437 58.7854 437,187.02 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
10 November 2026 1,710 58.7431 100,450.70 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
10 November 2026 1,196 58.8033 70,328.75 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
11 November 2026 6,058 59.4374 360,071.77 Xetra
11 November 2026 9,038 59.4257 537,089.48 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
11 November 2026 1,711 59.5127 101,826.23 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
11 November 2026 1,694 59.6247 101,004.24 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
12 November 2026 8,746 60.6389 530,347.82 Xetra
12 November 2026 8,016 60.6614 486,261.78 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
12 November 2026 702 60.5850 42,530.67 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
12 November 2026 672 60.7142 40,799.94 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
13 November 2026 8,848 60.5644 535,873.81 Xetra
13 November 2026 5,934 60.6173 359,703.06 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
13 November 2026 2,370 60.6359 143,707.08 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
13 November 2026 1,002 60.5671 60,688.23 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 92,304
 		 59.5840
 		 5,499,844.47  

 

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 13 November 2026 amounts to 3,439,119 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DHL AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com
LEI Code: 8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435696  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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09.11.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
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06.11.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.