EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: DHL AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

DHL AG: Release of a capital market information



16.11.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 November 2026

DHL AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 9 November 2026 until and including 13 November 2026, a number of 92,304 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of DHL AG.

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Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 09 November 2026 7,299 58.4682 426,759.39 Xetra 09 November 2026 7,178 58.5258 420,098.19 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 09 November 2026 2,619 58.6374 153,571.35 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 09 November 2026 1,704 58.4025 99,517.86 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 10 November 2026 8,370 58.7846 492,027.10 Xetra 10 November 2026 7,437 58.7854 437,187.02 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10 November 2026 1,710 58.7431 100,450.70 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 10 November 2026 1,196 58.8033 70,328.75 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 11 November 2026 6,058 59.4374 360,071.77 Xetra 11 November 2026 9,038 59.4257 537,089.48 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 11 November 2026 1,711 59.5127 101,826.23 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 11 November 2026 1,694 59.6247 101,004.24 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 12 November 2026 8,746 60.6389 530,347.82 Xetra 12 November 2026 8,016 60.6614 486,261.78 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 12 November 2026 702 60.5850 42,530.67 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 12 November 2026 672 60.7142 40,799.94 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 13 November 2026 8,848 60.5644 535,873.81 Xetra 13 November 2026 5,934 60.6173 359,703.06 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 13 November 2026 2,370 60.6359 143,707.08 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 13 November 2026 1,002 60.5671 60,688.23 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 92,304

59.5840

5,499,844.47

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 13 November 2026 amounts to 3,439,119 shares.

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Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.